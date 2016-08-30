Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
Burnley have signed Chelsea forward Patrick Bamford on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old joins the club following loan spells with Norwich City and Crystal Palace last season, making a total of 13 appearances in England's top flight last campaign.
"Burnley Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford on a season-long loan," the club said on its website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com).
Burnley, who lost 3-0 to Chelsea on Saturday, will hope to get back to winning ways when they host Hull City on Sept. 10.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.