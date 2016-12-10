- Burnley scored twice in the space of three first-half minutes to end a run of three straight defeats with a 3-2 home win against Bournemouth on Saturday in the first Premier League meeting between the sides.

Promoted last season, Burnley had never lost to the Cherries at Turf Moor and they made a lively start to keep that record intact.

Jeff Hendrick unleashed a stunning half-volley from 25 metres in the 13th minute to open the scoring and Stephen Ward made it 2-0 three minutes later with his first league goal in more than four years.

Bournemouth, who beat Liverpool 4-3 on Sunday, put themselves back into the match when the unmarked Benik Afobe swept the ball past goalkeeper Tom Heaton two minutes into first-half stoppage time, but George Boyd made it 3-1 in the 75th.

Charlie Daniels reduced the gap again with a 91st-minute long-range strike past Heaton, after Afobe had an effort disallowed, but Burnley held on for their fifth home win of the season to go 13th, two places behind Bournemouth.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Neville Dalton)