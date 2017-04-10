Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Burnley - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 8/4/17 Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds the fans at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said his side's belief in their game plan and strength at home lie behind their solid form this season, with The Clarets on course to maintain their place in the Premier League next season.

Burnley, who returned to England's top flight after being relegated in 2015, have steered clear of the drop zone thanks to their home results, sitting 12th in the table and eight points above the bottom three with six games left.

In contrast to their home form, Burnley are yet to win an away league game this season.

"Sticking to what you believe in, and just flexing it to what you think can be effective at the higher level, and that's what we've done," Dyche told British media.

"We haven't gone too far away from what we think is a good way of the team playing. A good game plan for us and we've just flexed it... rather than go miles away, and so far it's been productive."

Dyche also lauded his players for adjusting to the challenges of the Premier League.

"There has been growth in the players mentally and physically... the tiny margins, they seem to be even smaller in the Premier League," Dyche said. "We've worked hard to get on the right side of the margins, so far."

Burnley travel to seventh-placed Everton on Saturday, having won the reverse fixture at Turf Moor in October.

