Burnley will adopt a frugal approach and have no plans to splurge on big signings in the close season as they prepare for a second consecutive campaign in the Premier League, manager Sean Dyche has said.

Despite a woeful away record, Burnley have won 10 games at Turf Moor to sit 15th in the standings on 40 points, with a victory at home to West Ham in their final match on Sunday giving them a chance of ending the season in 12th place.

"We've never been market leaders financially," Dyche told British media as Burnley avoided the drop for the first time after two previous one-season campaigns in the Premier League.

"We have money but it has to be managed wisely. If I was at another club and I didn't have that challenge, I'd manage whatever I had...

"The key thing for me is being pragmatic about it and working with the club and I think that's a better way of managing personally, but it is tough."

Dyche compared Burnley's financial situation to that experienced at Bournemouth, who are a smaller club but benefit from the backing of Russian millionaire businessman Maxim Demin since 2011.

"When you're talking about the Premier League and half the Championship, the reality is you've got people who own the clubs who have hundreds and hundreds of millions. We haven't," Dyche said.

"This club itself (Bournemouth) have got a backer who has supported them hugely... a massive, massive amount of money that they've generated from his resource. We just haven't got that. Even if we did have, I'm not sure the club believe in that..."

