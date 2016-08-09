Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Burnley have punished 12 supporters following a minor pitch invasion in a match against Preston North End last season, the Premier League side said in a statement on Tuesday.
Fans ran on the pitch after the only goal in last season's Championship match between the Lancashire rivals on April 22 and those identified have been handed a range punishments including stadium bans.
"Football League ground regulations clearly stipulate that crossing onto the trackside during a match is a criminal offence and one that supporters could be arrested for," the club said on their website.
(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.