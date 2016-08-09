Football Soccer - Preston North End v Burnley - Sky Bet Football League Championship - Deepdale - 22/4/16Burnley fans invade the pitch following their first goalMandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes

Football Soccer - Preston North End v Burnley - Sky Bet Football League Championship - Deepdale - 22/4/16Fans surround Tom Heaton of Burnley as they invade the pitch following thier first goalMandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes

Football Soccer - Preston North End v Burnley - Sky Bet Football League Championship - Deepdale - 22/4/16Fans surround Tom Heaton of Burnley as they invade the pitch following thier first goalMandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed Sykes

Burnley have punished 12 supporters following a minor pitch invasion in a match against Preston North End last season, the Premier League side said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fans ran on the pitch after the only goal in last season's Championship match between the Lancashire rivals on April 22 and those identified have been handed a range punishments including stadium bans.

"Football League ground regulations clearly stipulate that crossing onto the trackside during a match is a criminal offence and one that supporters could be arrested for," the club said on their website.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)