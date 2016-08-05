West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Liverpool left back Jon Flanagan has joined fellow Premier League side Burnley on a season-long loan, the Merseyside club said on Friday.
The 23-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool in March, returned in January from an injury which kept him on the sidelines for 20 months. He made eight appearances for Juergen Klopp's team last season.
"I need to get back to the level I was at and to do that I feel like I need a consistent run of games so I think this is the best opportunity to do that," Flanagan said.
Liverpool begin their new league campaign with a trip to Arsenal on Aug. 14 and Burnley host Swansea City the day before.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.