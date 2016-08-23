No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
The Football Association has charged Burnley striker Andre Gray with misconduct over comments he made on social media in 2012.
"It is alleged the comments were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute," the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.
"It is further alleged these breaches include reference to an 'aggravating factor' namely sexual orientation and/or gender and/or colour and/or race."
Gray, 25, who has until Aug. 31 to respond to the charge, scored his first Premier League goal when promoted Burnley beat Liverpool 2-0 on Saturday.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.