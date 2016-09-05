Burnley's Andre Gray in action with Chelsea's John Terry. Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 27/8/16. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

Burnley striker Andre Gray has requested a personal hearing to answer his misconduct charge by the Football Association for homophobic comments he made on social media in 2012.

The 25-year-old initially had until Aug. 31 to respond to the charge but was given an extension until Sept 5.

"Burnley striker Andre Gray has requested a personal hearing to answer Football Association charges relating to historical posts made on social media," Burnley said in a statement on their website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com).

Gray apologised immediately after his comments came to light, saying he was at a very different point in his life four years ago.

A date for the hearing has not yet been set.

