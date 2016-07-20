Burnley captain Tom Heaton has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at Turf Moor until 2020, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who was in England's squad at the European championship last month, will compete with Paul Robinson and new signing Nick Pope for a place in the first team.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge, especially this season and whatever comes after that," Heaton told the club's website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com).

"Being at Burnley has been fantastic for me and I've enjoyed every minute," he added. Heaton joined Burnley from Bristol City in 2013.The goalkeeper played 46 league games last season as Burnley secured promotion to England's top flight by winning the Championship. They will open their 2016-17 league season at home to Swansea City on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)