England goalkeeper Tom Heaton is confident that Burnley's promotion to the Premier League will boost his chances of furthering his international career.

Heaton, 30, was named in England's Euro 2016 squad as backup to Joe Hart, having made his debut as a substitute against Australia in a pre-tournament friendly.

"It's nice to be part of it for the last 12 months," the Burnley captain told reporters at the opening of the new club shop on Monday. "I was really pleased to get my cap and be involved in the major championship.

"On a personal note, I want to step on from here and hopefully having the platform of the Premier League will give me the chance to do that.

"The fact remains, it all comes down to my performance and that's the foremost thing."

Manchester City goalkeeper Hart, 29, has been England's first-choice stopper since 2010, but was criticised following high-profile errors in Euro 2016 fixtures against Wales and Iceland.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Alison Williams)