Britain Soccer Football - Burnley v Hull City - Premier League - Turf Moor - 10/9/16Hull City's Robert Snodgrass with Jake Livermore at the end of the matchReuters / Anthony DevlinLivepic

BURNLEY 1 HULL CITY 1

Sept 10 Robert Snodgrass grabbed a late equaliser to salvage Hull City a 1-1 draw at fellow top flight newcomers Burnley in a lively Premier League game on Saturday.

Snodgrass, who bagged a hat-trick in Scotland's 5-1 World Cup qualifying win in Malta on Sunday, struck a fierce shot from outside the penalty area in stoppage time to leave Hull in the upper half of the standings on seven points from four games.

Belgium midfielder Steven Defour scored his first goal for Burnley with a brilliant long-range strike in the 72nd minute after Abel Hernandez and Tom Huddlestone had gone close for the visitors.

Hernandez and Ahmed Elmohamady missed Hull chances to draw level as the visitors piled on the pressure before Snodgrass silenced the home crowd.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)