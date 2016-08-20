BURNLEY 2 LIVERPOOL 0

Promoted Burnley enjoyed their first win on the club's return to top flight after strikers Sam Vokes and Andre Gray produced superb first-half goals to give them a 2-0 Premier League win over Liverpool on Saturday.

Fans at Turf Moor had barely settled in their seats when Vokes beat goalkeeper Simon Mignolet with a rasping shot on the turn in the second minute after Gray found him on the edge of the penalty area.

Gray celebrated his first Premier League goal, cutting inside two markers and unleashing a crisp low shot from 18 metres which beat Mignolet at the near post after excellent work from Belgium midfielder Steven Defour.

Missing new signing Sadio Mane due to a shoulder injury, Liverpool were a pale shadow of the side that earned a 4-3 win at Arsenal on the opening day of the season. For all their possession, the visitors were reduced to sporadic long-range efforts against a well organised Burnley defence.

