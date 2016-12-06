Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Burnley have the character and skill to survive in a much tougher Premier League than the one he played in a decade ago.

The 37-year-old made his first league appearance since 2012 when Tom Heaton was ruled out of Burnley's 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Nov. 26 with a calf problem.

That defeat and the 2-0 loss to Stoke City that Robinson also played in on Saturday left the Turf Moor club 15th in the league but the former Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers custodian felt they would avoid relegation.

"I think the team spirit and the togetherness, without the talent we have in that dressing room, is enough to keep us up," Robinson told the club website.(www.burnleyfootballclub.com)

"There is a will to win and a desire not to get beaten. The type of people we've got in there, there's more than enough to stay in this league."

Robinson, who joined Burnley in January, said the top flight of English football had been transformed since the heyday of his career.

"I think the game as a whole has improved ... I think the game ... from 10 years ago is a completely different game," he said.

"Players are fitter, stronger ... running further ... ability levels have gone up. The level of football ... has grown due to the money and the depth management teams go to.

"People are looking how to get every single little advantage from a player and from a team, which can possibly get to make you the very best you can."

Burnley host 10th-placed Bournemouth on Saturday.

