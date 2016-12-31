Dec 31 Andre Gray celebrated his maiden Premier League hat-trick as Burnley headed into the New Year sitting comfortably in mid-table after a 4-1 demolition of struggling Sunderland at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The 25-year old striker opened the scoring in the 31st minute, powering the ball past goalkeeper Vito Mannone after two Sunderland defenders collided.

He added a brace in the space of two minutes early in the second half before Ashley Barnes completed the rout with a 67th-minute penalty.

Jermain Defoe pulled one back for Sunderland after a fine solo run by Adnan Januzaj, but it was scant consolation for the Black Cats, who remain in the relegation zone in 18th place with 14 points from 19 games.

