Leroy Fer's late goal gave Swansea City a 1-0 win away to promoted Burnley in their first Premier League game of the season on Saturday.

Burnley midfielder Dean Marney headed narrowly over the crossbar early in the second half and Swansea midfielder Gyfli Sigurdsson, on as a substitute, tested Burnley keeper Tom Heaton with a powerful free kick.

Fer grabbed the winner eight minutes from time, bundling the ball in from close range after Heaton had saved Fernando Llorente's header.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Brian Homewood)