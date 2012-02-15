Prince Charles has a badge pinned to his lapel during a visit to Tottenham in north London on February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/Pool

LONDON Prince Charles has admitted he is a fan of a football club but his team are not part of the Premier League's aristocracy.

The heir to the throne has given royal assent to Burnley, who are currently 10th in the second tier of English football.

"A consortium of my charities, including the British Asian Trust, has been working in Burnley," media reports on Wednesday quoted him as saying.

"Some of you asked this evening whether I support a British football club and I said 'yes, Burnley'."

The club have sent the Prince a complimentary VIP season ticket.

His son William is an Aston Villa fan.

