British Airways mixed-fleet cabin crew announce more strikes
LONDON British Airways "mixed fleet" cabin crew members are to strike for another seven consecutive days from March 3, trade union Unite said on Friday.
LONDON Prince Charles has admitted he is a fan of a football club but his team are not part of the Premier League's aristocracy.
The heir to the throne has given royal assent to Burnley, who are currently 10th in the second tier of English football.
"A consortium of my charities, including the British Asian Trust, has been working in Burnley," media reports on Wednesday quoted him as saying.
"Some of you asked this evening whether I support a British football club and I said 'yes, Burnley'."
The club have sent the Prince a complimentary VIP season ticket.
His son William is an Aston Villa fan.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.