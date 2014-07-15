Newly-promoted Burnley have signed Middlesbrough striker Lukas Jutkiewicz on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Jutkiewicz, 25, who scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for Championship (second tier) side Middlesbrough, has joined for an undisclosed fee media reports said was £1.5 million.

He becomes Burnley's sixth signing ahead of the new Premier League season and he will link up with his team mates during their pre-season training camp in Austria.

Burnley host Chelsea in their opening league fixture on August 18.

