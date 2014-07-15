Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
Newly-promoted Burnley have signed Middlesbrough striker Lukas Jutkiewicz on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Jutkiewicz, 25, who scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for Championship (second tier) side Middlesbrough, has joined for an undisclosed fee media reports said was £1.5 million.
He becomes Burnley's sixth signing ahead of the new Premier League season and he will link up with his team mates during their pre-season training camp in Austria.
Burnley host Chelsea in their opening league fixture on August 18.
(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Tony Goodson)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).