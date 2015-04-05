LONDON Burnley's 0-0 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday completed a profitable weekend for the three clubs bidding to avoid a swift return to the second tier of English football.

Burnley, like Leicester City and Queen Park Rangers, still occupy the Premier League relegation zone places with games running out but the evidence of the weekend suggests all three can approach the crucial final weeks of the season with hope.

Bottom club Leicester beat West Ham United 2-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from former Champions League winner Esteban Cambiasso and Andy King, while QPR ran riot at West Bromwich Albion, winning 4-1 for their second away win of the season.

So Burnley's tepid draw at Turf Moor, which left them in 18th place two points behind 17th placed Aston Villa, was a little disappointing, especially as Tottenham lacked ambition and appeared there for the taking.

Manager Sean Dyche was upbeat though.

"I think it's a good point. I thought we delivered a very good performance and a very solid performance," he told reporters. "Enough to edge the game I felt.

"We kept them very quiet. You're talking about a side who have spent a couple of hundred million pounds on their squad."

Dyche's side have won plenty of plaudits this season and have punched above their weight against the top clubs.

They have taken four points off champions Manchester City and in February they drew with leaders Chelsea.

"The biggest sign there is, is that there is absolute life in what we're doing here. Everyone can see that, everyone talks about it and that was on show again today," Dyche said.

"It's a sign of our progression that we're weirdly disappointed to not beat Tottenham at home."

Leicester are bottom with 22 points from 30 games, QPR have 25 and Burnley have 26, both having played a game more.

QPR can move out of the bottom three if they beat Aston Villa away on Tuesday.

"We have a big eight days coming," said QPR striker Charlie Austin, who was on target against West Brom.

"But we've got a chance."

