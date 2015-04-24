Football - Everton v Burnley - Barclays Premier League - Goodison Park - 18/4/15Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds the fans at the end of the matchReuters / Andrew Yates

Manager Sean Dyche has called on supporters of bottom-of-the-table Burnley to lift the team away from the Premier League relegation places on a special day at home to fellow-strugglers Leicester City this weekend.

Before Saturday's match the club are celebrating "The Best of Burnley" with live music and entertainment, supported by more than 40 businesses and organisations from the Lancashire town.

Promoted last season, Dyche's side have been among the favourites all season to go straight back down.

They have scored only one goal in seven games - the one that beat champions Manchester City - but the bottom positions are so tight that five teams are separated by only three points.

If Burnley (26 points) can beat Leicester (28), they could leap out of the bottom three, should Queens Park Rangers (26) and Hull City (28) also lose on Saturday.

Sunderland (29) are also vulnerable and even FA Cup finalists Aston Villa (32) are not safe, with five matches to play.

"The fans have been fantastic all season and I don’t use my words lightly," Dyche told the club's website.

"It's important the fans play their part. All I can ask is that they continue to give us that all the way through the rest of this season and beyond."

(Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)