LONDON Jimmy Adamson, who was named England's Footballer of the Year in 1962 and turned down the chance to manage his country a year later, has died aged 82, his club Burnley have confirmed.

Adamson, who played 486 times for Burnley in a 17-year career, had refused the England job in 1963, saying he lacked the necessary experience. Alf Ramsey took the job instead and lead England to victory at the 1966 World Cup.

Adamson captained Burnley to the League championship in 1960 and was in the England squad for the World Cup finals in Chile two years later, acting as assistant to manager Walter Winterbottom, but he never made an international appearance.

He later steered Burnley to promotion to the First Division in 1973 and also managed Leeds United and Sunderland.

