LONDON Burnley have signed Norway midfielder Fredrik Ulvestad on a three-year deal after the 22-year-old free agent impressed during a training spell at Turf Moor.

"Fredrik is someone who came into the club to spend some time with us earlier this year," manager Sean Dyche told the Premier League team's website on Tuesday.

"We liked what we saw and he has gained some good experience playing in the league in Norway. He has gained a full international cap and is learning and gaining experience all the time."

Burnley, who are second from bottom in the league, host champions Manchester City on Saturday.

