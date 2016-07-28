Britain Football Soccer - England Team Depart - Luton Airport - 6/6/16England's Gary Cahill departs for France and UEFA Euro 2016Reuters / Pool Pic / The FA via Getty Images LivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Defender Gary Cahill has said he is ready to prove his worth to new England manager Sam Allardyce to retain his place in the national team.

The 30-year-old, who has 47 caps for England, was regularly picked by former manager Roy Hodgson and was part of the squad that suffered an embarrassing defeat by Iceland in the last 16 of the Euro 2016.

"I'm looking to keep involved and keep that shirt. I am excited to be working under Sam," Cahill told British media. "I'm looking to impress him at the start of the season and also if I'm fortunate enough to be involved in the squad.

"It's going to be interesting to work under him. It's down to me to play well and make sure I hit the ground running so that I am in the squad."

Allardyce is known to impose a very direct and combative brand of football on his teams, which led to then-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho labelling the style of play as '19th-century football' when the pair clashed two years ago.

Cahill, however, was keeping an open mind and said he expects a shift in tactics under Allardyce.

"It's going to be a change. The manager is going to come in and put his ideas over to us," he said.

"I am excited to get back into the season to try and be a part of his plans. I'm ready for us to buy into his ideas now."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)