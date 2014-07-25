United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
LONDON Crystal Palace have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of forward Fraizer Campbell from relegated Cardiff City.
"The 26-year-old has penned a three year contract at Selhurst Park after agreeing to join the Eagles from Championship side Cardiff City," the Premier League club said in a statement on their website (www.cpfc.co.uk).
The one-time England international scored nine goals in all competitions last season but was unable to save Cardiff from relegation after one season in the Premier League.
He becomes Palace's second permanent close-season signing following the acquisition of goalkeeper Chris Kettings from Championship (second tier) side Blackpool.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.