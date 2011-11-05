Chelsea's John Terry gestures during their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers in Blackburn, northern England November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON England captain John Terry will be in the squad for this month's friendly internationals against world champions Spain and Sweden despite allegations he racially abused a fellow Premier League player, British media reported Sunday.

"I think he is innocent until proved guilty," England manager Fabio Capello was quoted as saying in The Sunday Telegraph. "For this reason I selected him."

Terry is under investigation by police over allegations he racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand during a match at Loftus Road last month.

The Chelsea captain denies making a racist comment.

England are due to play Spain at Wembley on November 12 followed by Sweden at the stadium three days later. The squad is due to be announced later Sunday.

