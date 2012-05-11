LONDON Cardiff City's Malaysian owners have ditched plans to change the club's colours from blue to red and replace their bluebird badge with a dragon following strong opposition from supporters.

However, Chairman Dato' Chan Tien Ghee said that while the kit proposals had been dropped, the Welsh club's "troubling financial outlook" meant other changes were inevitable.

Cardiff, who play in the second tier of English football, have played in blue for more than 100 years but red is considered a lucky colour in Asia. The dragon appears on the Welsh national flag and is hugely symbolic in the Far East.

"The new club crest and home colours which were being discussed were intended to demonstrate the symbolic fusion of Welsh and Asian cultures through the use of the colour red and the predominant featuring of a historical Welsh dragon under the Cardiff City FC name," Chan said in a statement on the Bluebirds' website (www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk).

"This would have been a springboard for the successful commercialisation and promotion of the club and its brand, driving international revenues and allowing us to fund transfers and success locally, thereby giving the club the best chance of competing at the higher reaches of competition.

"This was not meant as a slight in any way, shape or form on the club's traditions or history, which we recognise are the lifeblood of any club.

"It was intended as a positive change to allow us to adapt and embrace the future. Notwithstanding a number of rumours, there were no further plans to turn the stadium red or make other radical change."

'RICH HISTORY'

Chan said the depth of feeling against the plans had brought about the change of heart.

"In the light of the vociferous opposition by a number of the fans to the proposals being considered as expressed directly to our local management and through various media and other outlets, we will not proceed with the proposed change of colour and logo and the team will continue to play in blue at home for the next season with the current badge."

Chan also denied there had been any move to change the club's name.

"I can categorically state that there were never any plans to rename the club," he said.

"Cardiff City Football Club has a rich history, which we are honoured to celebrate and share locally, nationally and internationally."

However, he said changes were needed in the immediate future to redress a troubling financial outlook and allow Cardiff to pursue their ambition of promotion to the Premier League.

"It is clear to all concerned that the club simply cannot continue to function and exist in its current state, effectively losing large amounts of money each month, while acquiring more and more debt," he added.

Cardiff, who last played in the top flight in 1962, have flirted with success in recent seasons having been beaten in the FA Cup final in 2008 and in this season's League Cup final when they lost to Liverpool on penalties.

Earlier this week they were beaten in the Championship promotion playoffs for the third successive season.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)