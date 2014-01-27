Stoke City's Kenwyne Jones lies on the pitch after a fall during their Europa League soccer match against at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

LONDON Cardiff City have signed Manchester United's Brazilian left back Fabio and Stoke City striker Kenwyne Jones, the Premier League club's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Monday.

Cardiff also hope to recruit Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha on loan before the end of the transfer window on Friday.

"Fabio and Kenwyne will join training today. I have just met them downstairs and that is more or less done," Solskjaer told a news conference in Manchester before the Premier League game against United on Tuesday.

Norwegian Solskjaer, who took over at Cardiff this month, said the Zaha deal was not yet finalised.

"We hope to get that done in the next 24 hours or so, so he can be ready for the weekend," the former Manchester United striker said.

Cardiff have slipped to the bottom of the table and are in danger of relegation following their promotion to the Premier League for the first time last year.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar)