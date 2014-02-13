Cardiff City's manager Malky Mackay is seen before their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Cardiff City strongly criticised their former boss Malky Mackay's transfer dealings on Thursday, accusing his management team of being "imprudent and careless" and losing the club millions of pounds.

Cardiff's chief executive Simon Lim issued a strongly-worded statement regarding the Premier League club's transfer business that was at the heart of the breakdown between Mackay and owner Vincent Tan.

Lim criticised Mackay, who was sacked seven weeks ago having steered Cardiff back to the top flight after a 51-year absence, saying the club lost "in excess of 8.5 million pounds" on the sale of striker Andreas Cornelius.

He added: "key shareholders" believed the loss was due to "imprudent and careless management" by the then management.

Cornelius, a 20-year-old Denmark international striker, was signed from FC Copenhagen in June 2013 but after an injury-plagued few months in which he played only 11 times and did not score, he was sold back to his former club for an undisclosed fee.

Lim said: "In the case of Andreas Cornelius, who cost the club in total just under 10 million pounds, we realise a large loss in excess of 8.5 million pounds, inclusive of transfer fees, salaries, business and compensation paid to player's agents and other miscellaneous expenses."

MOST UNFORTUNATE

The League Managers Association was quick to issue a statement on Mackay's behalf, saying that no manager went out and "signed" players themselves.

Richard Bevan, the LMA's chief executive, said: "It is most unfortunate that Mr Lim has chosen to speak out in this way.

"Mr Lim is aware that there is a legal process under way between Malky Mackay and Cardiff City and it is inappropriate for either party to be making public statements of this nature at this time.

"Given that Mr Lim has spoken out against Malky Mackay in relation to the acquisition of a player, however, it is only right that the record is put straight.

"This is the same Mr Lim to whom, under the specific and express terms of Malky Mackay's contract of employment with Cardiff City, Malky was obliged to report in respect of all matters pertaining to the transfer of players.

"All football clubs at the elite level have systems in place for corporate governance. Cardiff City is no exception. A manager, even in the Premier League, does not go out and "sign" players.

"All recommendations go to his CEO and board, essentially the chief executive on the board's behalf - deals with all financial arrangements to finalise any signings."

Cardiff appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Mackay's replacement on January 2 and signed Kenwyne Jones, Fabio da Silva, Mats Moeller Daehli, Jo Inge Berget, Magnus Wolff Eikrem and Juan Cala on a permanent basis with Wilfried Zaha joining on loan from Manchester United.

Yet results have not improved and Cardiff are currently 19th in the 20-team Premier League, two points above bottom club Fulham.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)