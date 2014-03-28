Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has described his side's next two games against fellow strugglers West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace as "massive" for the Welsh club in their fight for Premier League survival.

Cardiff, with one league win in their last seven, occupy one of the relegation places with 25 points and have played more games than the three teams above them, including West Brom and Palace.

Three points separate 19th-placed Cardiff from West Brom, who they visit on Saturday (1500) and Palace who they host the following weekend.

"The next two games will be massive because they're against the two teams directly around us. It's going to be a vital 10 days coming up," Solskjaer told the club's website (www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk).

"Saturday is a massive game for both teams. We go there to win the game but we can't be as open as we were against Liverpool, although we'll of course want to push forward when we get the opportunity. We're concentrating on ourselves, making sure we get what we need.

"We can get the points and results we need, we all share that belief; we know what we have to do. Looking at the next two games and then to April it's a month that we have the chance to get some good points from."

The Norwegian, who replaced Malky Mackay in January, said he had seen enough in the last-gasp defeat at Everton followed by last weekend's 6-3 mauling by Liverpool to give him optimism for the finale of the season.

"The first half against Liverpool was really positive and the lads have come in this week and have been really bright as well. We were playing against a top, top side who were going to exploit any spaces that were left in behind.

"We're looking ok," he said.

