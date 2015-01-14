LONDON Clarke Carlisle, the former chairman of England's Professional Football Association (PFA) is "getting better and stronger each day" as he continues his recovery from a collision with a lorry last month, his wife said on Wednesday.

"Thank you again for asking after Clarke. He is getting better & stronger each day," Gemma Carlisle tweeted.

She also said her husband is awake in a reply to another Twitter user.

The 35-year-old Carlisle was seriously injured when he was hit by the vehicle near York three days before Christmas.

He made more than 500 appearances during a 16-year playing career with Blackpool, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, Watford, Burnley, York City and Northampton Town plus loan spells at Luton Town and Preston North End.

Carlisle, who retired from playing in 2013, remains in hospital in Leeds.

