Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick remains positive over his chances of being named in the England squad for the Euro 2016 tournament in France, admitting he has discussed the matter with national coach Roy Hodgson.

The 34-year-old does not feature in the squad for upcoming friendlies against Germany and the Netherlands and last appeared for his country in a 2-0 defeat against Spain in November.

Keen on wearing the Three Lions shirt again, Carrick took up the matter with Hodgson.

"I spoke to him and it's fair enough," Carrick told reporters.

"He gave me his reasons and stuff and what he wanted to do so that is fine. I have a few days off now so I will go and have a rest, have a break, take the family away, which will be nice, and come back for the run in.

"It's the same for everyone. A lot can change between now and the summer. There are some big games and you have got to be consistent so that is how it goes," Carrick added.

Carrick is also hoping to renew his United contract, which expires at the end of this season, although talks have yet to proceed.

"I am not sure yet to be honest. I haven't heard anything just at the moment, no," he said.

"Hopefully some time soon. I have been here a long time, I have had some great times here (since 2006) and I love the club. It's a great place to play."

