Recovery key for Liverpool's Origi ahead of Merseyside clash
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
LONDON After an error-strewn league debut Petr Cech provided a timely reminder of his undoubted class with some stunning saves as he marshalled a nervous Arsenal to a goalless draw against Liverpool on Monday.
Cech, who arrived from Chelsea during the close-season, was at fault for both goals as Arsenal succumbed to a surprise 2-0 opening-day defeat at home to West Ham United before being breached again against Crystal Palace last week.
Against a Liverpool side who had won both of their opening games, Cech turned in a performance typical of a player who had become one of the most respected goalkeepers during 11 trophy-laden seasons at Stamford Bridge.
"When you start your first game with a new club and everything goes wrong for you individually you need to go back to work and bounce back and this is what I tried to do," man-of-the-match Cech told Sky Sports.
"I was in the right place at the right time and I helped the team overcome difficult moments in the first half. It's hard to believe after all the chances it finished 0-0."
While his general leadership helped to marshal a nervous, error-strewn Arsenal defence -- without experienced duo Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny -- two particular saves stood out.
First, the 33-year-old produced a sublime instinctive stop to deny Christian Benteke from point-blank range then he acrobatically tipped Philippe Coutinho's curling goal-bound shot onto the post.
"With Christian Benteke's effort Gabriel (Paulista) tried to intercept the ball just in front of me so I had to wait for that moment and you cannot go ahead," Cech said.
"Obviously once it got past him I knew I had to be there fast and I got there and closed him down quick enough. The shot from Coutinho, I saw the ball all the way and I managed to get there.
"Today was a particularly difficult situation because both central defenders couldn't play. Laurent and Per couldn't be here and it was a big game so there was a bit of pressure on Gabriel and Calum (Chambers).
"Here, I need to make sure I communicate more and make sure everyone is in the right place at the right time."
