Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
LONDON Queens Park Rangers agreed terms to sign Brazilian international goalkeeper Julio Cesar from Inter Milan on Wednesday.
Cesar signed a four-year deal that will keep him at Loftus Road until 2016. The transfer is subject to him receiving international clearance and obtaining a visa.
The 32-year-old's recruitment was another coup for the West London club who have brought in nine new faces during the transfer window including former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung.
"It's fantastic that we've been able to attract a keeper of such outstanding ability to the club," QPR manager Mark Hughes told the club's website (www.qpr.co.uk).
"When the opportunity to sign a player of his quality presents itself, you have to act quickly and we've managed to get the deal done."
Cesar will now compete for a starting position alongside England international Robert Green, who is feeling the heat after conceding five goals in QPR's opening day loss to Swansea.
"It was always my intention to bring two goalkeepers to the club this summer and now we've got fantastic competition in that department," added Hughes.
Cesar has been capped 64 times by Brazil and in seven seasons at Inter, he won five Serie A title's and a Champions League trophy.
"The English Premier League is the best division in the world," Cesar said.
"Everyone wants to play here and I am no different. Now I just want to give my all to the club and show the fans what I am capable of.
"The desire to achieve things at this club is clear for everyone to see and I wanted to be part of that. I have come here to compete for the shirt and give my all."
LONDON Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United in Sunday's sixth round draw.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Russian biathletes sang the correct version of their national anthem without any musical accompaniment after the wrong version was played out at a medal ceremony on Saturday.