Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
Premier League club chairmen have urged the British government to exempt footballers from immigration controls that are likely to be imposed once Britain exits the European Union.
Club executives believe Britain's withdrawal from the bloc could impede their ability to sign players from the continent, with Stoke City Chairman Peter Coates saying the league needed protection from such uncertainty.
"I'm pessimistic about leaving," Coates was quoted as saying by the Times after a meeting of executives from the top-flight clubs. "Hopefully, football will find a way of looking after itself when it finally happens — whenever that will be."
West Ham's co-owner David Gold said Brexit had already limited Premier League clubs in the transfer window as the fall in the value of the pound made players more expensive.
"Brexit has already had an impact on us in that sense," Gold said. "These guys are on huge salaries and all the tax is going into the exchequer. Why would you stifle that?"
The terms of the immigration controls will be formalised before the exit deadline on March 29, 2019, after Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Britain's two-year exit process on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.
Referees at this year's Confederations Cup in Russia will have the power to abandon games over discriminatory behaviour by fans as part of a three-step procedure to promote fair-play during the tournament, governing body FIFA has said.