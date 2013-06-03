Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
LONDON Former England winger Mark Chamberlain missed his son Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal against Brazil at the Maracana stadium on Sunday because he fell asleep during the friendly.
"I didn't see it. I was dropping his mother off at the airport at 6 a.m. this morning so I fell asleep," he told BBC radio after the match.
"I've had loads of texts saying it was a fantastic goal," added Chamberlain, who played for England when they won in Brazil in 1984.
Arsenal teenager Oxlade-Chamberlain equalised for England in the 67th minute, only five minutes after he had come on as a substitute, in what ended as a 2-2 draw.
"Did he fall asleep? That sounds like him," the player said on being told about his father's dozing off.
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.