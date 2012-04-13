Substitute Adam Le Fondre struck two late goals as Reading took a giant stride towards promotion back to the English Premier League by beating Championship (second division) title rivals Southampton 3-1 away on Friday.

Southampton, who started the day top of the table thanks to a superior goal difference to Reading, went behind when Jason Roberts headed in a cross from Jimmy Kebe after 19 minutes.

Prolific striker Rickie Lambert equalised for the home team three minutes into the second half with his 27th league goal of the season.

Le Fondre came on midway through the second period and he put Reading in front with 18 minutes to go following more good work from Kebe.

The visitors made sure of victory in stoppage time when Le Fondre took advantage of a defensive error and rounded the keeper to grab his second goal of the night.

Reading, relegated from the Premier League in 2008, have 85 points with three matches left to play.

Southampton (82 points) are second while West Ham United (76), who now have a game in hand, are third.

The top two go up automatically and the next four teams go through to the promotion playoffs.

