LONDON Blackpool will take a slender lead into the second leg of their Championship (second division) playoff semi-final after beating Birmingham City 1-0 with an own goal by Curtis Davies on Friday.

Davies deflected a low shot from Tom Ince past his goalkeeper Colin Doyle a minute before halftime to give the hosts the lead ahead of the return leg next Wednesday.

Blackpool had a great chance to double their advantage in the second half but Stephen Dobbie blasted high and wide with just the keeper to beat after good work from Ince.

Both teams had goals disallowed for offside with Marlon King putting the ball in the net for Birmingham and Blackpool substitute Kevin Phillips also having a goal chalked off.

West Ham United, who like Blackpool and Birmingham went down from the Premier League last season, hold a 2-0 lead against Cardiff City after their semi-final first leg on Thursday.

(Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)