LONDON Championship (second division) leaders Cardiff City conceded a dramatic late equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to relegation-threatened Barnsley on Tuesday.

Stephen Foster scored with a deflected shot that trickled over the line in injury time to cancel out Ben Turner's 59th minute opener and earn a valuable point for the visitors who are battling to stay in the division.

Cardiff, who are six points clear of second-placed Hull City and remain on course for promotion to the Premier League, also hit the post through Craig Bellamy. Barnsley are sixth from bottom and two points clear of the drop zone.

FA Cup semi-finalists Millwall were also rocked by a late sucker-punch, losing 2-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday after Chris Maguire scored a 90th-minute winner.

Millwall, who face Premier League Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday, opened the scoring through Nadjim Abdou after 63 seconds before Miguel Llera equalised five minutes before the break.

Wednesday are 14th in the 24-team standings and Millwall 16th.

