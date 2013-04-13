LONDON Rudy Gestede scored twice as Championship (second division)leaders Cardiff City moved to within one point of the Premier League after a 3-0 win at home to 10-man Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Hull City in second won 2-1 away at Ipswich while third place Watford suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat at relegation-threatened Peterborough.

Cardiff opened the scoring when Heidar Helguson headed home Craig Bellamy's free kick on 26 minutes before Forest's Darius Henderson was sent off for an elbow before the break.

Gestede, a halftime substitute, scored with two headers to make sure of the points for the Welsh club.

Cardiff now have four games remaining to record at least one draw starting with a match at home to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

"I was pleased with how we played up to the sending-off against a team who are really on form. We had to go toe to toe from the first minute and we did that," Cardiff manager Malky Mackay said on the BBC.

"We got the goal and then after the sending-off it can be difficult to play against 10 men but we were absolutely on the money."

Hull closed in on securing their own automatic promotion place thanks to a late winner from Robert Koren.

After Ipswich's Anthony Wordsworth had cancelled out Robbie Brady's first-half penalty, Koren headed home with seven minutes remaining to move the visitors six points clear of Watford who were upset at Peterborouh.

Peterborough moved a point clear of the relegation zone thanks to first-half goals from Danny Swanson, Dwight Gayle and Lee Tomlin.

Watford rallied late-on with goals from Mark Yeates and Fernando Forestieri in the final five minutes but the comeback was in vain.

Bolton won 2-1 at Bristol City to move into sixth, the final playoff spot, as Forest dropped a place to seventh, while Brighton and Hove Albion in fifth won 2-0 at Middlesbrough.

