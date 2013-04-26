LONDON Watford won 2-1 at Leicester City on Friday to maintain their outside hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League and put pressure on second-placed Hull City.

Hull will join champions Cardiff City in going up from the Championship (second tier) if they triumph at lowly Barnsley on Saturday but Watford are now only a point behind with Gianfranco Zola's men having one game left at home to Leeds United.

Cardiff have 85 points ahead of Hull on 78 and Watford with 77 followed by Brighton (69), Crystal Palace (67) and Bolton Wadnerers (66) in the final playoff place. Leicester are seventh with 65 points and only one match remaining.

Troy Deeney, a rare English success at Watford amid rivals' criticism of the amount of loan players brought in from Italian sister club Udinese, hooked home his 19th goal of the campaign in the 41st minute after hosts Leicester failed to clear a corner.

Two minutes later Watford's on-loan Chelsea teenager Nathaniel Chalobah's 25-metre rocket had the visitors dreaming of a Hull slip-up, with Steve Bruce's side hosting Cardiff next weekend after tackling Barnsley.

Harry Kane headed in for the home side in the second half.

Defeat for Leicester, much-fancied for promotion along with Cardiff at the start of the campaign, meant they stayed outside the playoffs which are used to decide the third and final Premier League promotion berth.

Watford, once owned by pop singer Elton John, are already assured of a playoff place.

(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)