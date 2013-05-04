LONDON Hull City won automatic promotion to the English Premier League after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on an extraordinary final day of the Championship season on Saturday.

Steve Bruce's side had to endure an agonising wait as Watford - their only rivals for the second and final automatic promotion place - succumbed to a late 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United in a match delayed by around 15 minutes.

"I've never experienced anything like that," Bruce, the former Manchester United defender, told Sky Sports.

"It's put us through the wringer. Watford pushed us all the way but it was our day."

Cardiff, who had already earned promotion to the Premier League as champions, finished the (second tier) Championship season on 87 points with Hull second on 79.

Watford ended in third on 77 and go into the playoffs, where they are joined by Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Hull, who had failed to win any of their last three games, thought they had done enough when Paul McShane's 63rd-minute goal put them 2-1 ahead at the KC Stadium, but two penalties in stoppage time gave the afternoon an unexpected twist.

Nick Proschwitz missed his chance from the spot to give Hull a 3-1 lead after a pitch invasion by over-exuberant home fans.

Cardiff's Nicky Maynard then scored from the spot to make it 2-2 following Abdoulaye Faye's handball.

The equaliser stunned the KC Stadium into silence and meant that Watford, who were drawing 1-1 with Leeds at Vicarage Road 200 miles south, needed to find a winner to take them above Hull and into the Premier League.

Gianfranco Zola's side, reduced t0 10 men, poured forward but they were caught on the counter-attack in the dying moments as Ross McCormack raced clear and chipped substitute keeper Jack Bonham to give Leeds the points.

Bonham, making his senior debut, had come on in the first half following a lengthy delay to treat the injured Jonathan Bond, who had been drafted into the starting line-up after first choice Manuel Almunia picked up a knock in the warm-up.

SWEET RETURN

It left both Hull and Bruce celebrating sweet returns to English soccer's elite.

Hull spent two seasons in the Premier League before dropping down to the Championship in 2010 and Bruce was sacked as Sunderland manager in November 2011.

"How many chances did we have today ... we could've put it to bed with the penalty for 3-1, and then they go down the other end and score," said Bruce who took over at Hull last June. "It was absolutely, totally ridiculous.

"Overall, after 15 years I've been doing this, this is the biggest one because no one gave us a chance."

Leicester sneaked into the top six with a stunning late 3-2 victory at East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest, who had started the day with hopes of earning a playoff place.

Anthony Knockaert's stoppage-time winner took Leicester to 68 points, enough to oust Bolton Wanderers, who were in sixth place at kickoff. Bolton came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Blackpool but it was not enough.

Brighton sent Wolverhampton Wanderers down to (third tier) League One with a 2-0 home win, and Palace came from behind with two goals in the last seven minutes - including one from former England striker Kevin Phillips - to relegate Peterborough with another remarkable 3-2 victory.

Bottom club Bristol City, who were already relegated, lost 4-1 to Charlton Athletic.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson, Alex Ferguson's son, said: "To be so close to what we had set out to do and have it taken away from us in the last few seconds is the worst way it could have happened. We are all shattered."

In the two-legged playoff semi-finals this month, Watford play Leicester and Brighton face Palace. The winners meet in the playoff final at Wembley on May 27 for a place in the Premier League.

