Leicester City are poised to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 after the runaway leaders beat English Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on Friday.

Promotion for Nigel Pearson's team will be assured if third-placed Queens Park Rangers and Derby County, in fourth, lose against Bournemouth and Middlesbrough respectively on Saturday.

Leicester went ahead early on when Riyad Mahrez capped a sweeping move by curling a left-footed shot into the corner of the net from the edge of the box after 10 minutes.

Michail Antonio put Wednesday back on level terms when his low drive in the 37th beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, son of former Denmark and Manchester United great Peter.

Leicester kept driving forward and a sublime left-footed free kick from Anthony Knockaert made it 2-1 in the 61st minute.

Pearson's side, who have six games left, have a 10-point lead over second-placed Burnley. The top two go up automatically and the next four teams qualify for the promotion playoffs.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)