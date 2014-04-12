LONDON Burnley's promotion party was put on hold after a 1-0 defeat by Middlesbrough in the Championship (second tier) on Saturday although they are still favourites to join Leicester City in the Premier League next season.

If Burnley had won at Turf Moor and Derby County had failed to beat Huddersfield Town away it would have sealed a return to the top flight for the Clarets who spent one season there in 2009-10 before being relegated.

In any case Derby won 3-1 to move within eight points of Burnley, who have 83, with four games left. Leicester, already assured of a top-two finish, lead the table by six points.

Queens Park Rangers, who are 10 points behind Burnley, look almost certain to be in the playoffs after a 5-2 home win over Nottingham Forest at Loftus Road left them with a nine-point cushion over Ipswich Town who are just outside the top six.

Occupying the other two playoff places are Wigan Athletic, who were defending their FA Cup trophy against Arsenal in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, and Brighton & Hove Albion, who beat visitors Charlton Athletic 3-0.

Ipswich are level on 64 points with sixth-placed Brighton thanks to a 2-1 home victory over Doncaster Rovers, although Reading could jump above Brighton and Ipswich into the playoff places if they beat visiting Leicester on Monday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who this time two years ago were a Premier League team, clinched promotion to the Championship from League One with a 2-0 win at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

