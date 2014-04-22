LONDON Leicester City celebrated winning the English Championship title on Tuesday with a 1-0 win at Bolton Wanderers that opened an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of the second tier with two matches remaining.

Leicester, who secured a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004 earlier this month, took the lead in the 62nd minute through Lloyd Dyer's shot into the top corner and held on to celebrate in front of 2,000 travelling fans.

They now have 96 points from 44 games, ahead of Burnley who clinched an automatic promotion spot on Monday with a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic.

Leicester, owned by Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, missed out on automatic promotion last season after winning two of their final 13 matches before being knocked out in the playoffs by Watford after Anthony Knockaert missed a last-minute penalty and City then conceded in a dramatic finish.

Reading moved back into the playoff places with a 2-0 home win over Middlesbrough thanks to an Adam Le Fondre strike and an own goal from George Friend.

STANDINGS

P W D L F A PTS

1. Leicester 44 29 9 6 80 43 96

2. Burnley 44 25 14 5 69 35 89

3. Derby 44 24 9 11 79 49 81

4. QPR 44 22 10 12 56 41 76

5. Wigan 43 20 10 13 57 42 70

6. Reading 44 18 13 13 65 53 67

