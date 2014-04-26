LONDON Reading climbed back into the promotion playoff positions after two late goals from Pavel Pogrebnyak following an Adam Le Fondre penalty secured a 3-1 Championship (second tier) win at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Nigel Adkins's Reading side climbed to fifth in the table with 70 points and one game remaining this season, after Brighton & Hove Albion had briefly dislodged them from the playoff spots with a 2-0 win over Yeovil Town on Friday.

Derby County consolidated third place with a 4-2 home win over Watford while Queens Park Rangers, in fourth, were held to a 1-1 home draw by relegation-threatened Millwall.

Wigan Athletic are sixth, occupying the fourth and last playoff berth, despite losing 2-0 at home to Blackpool and have two games left this term.

Champions Leicester City and second-placed Burnley, who are both already assured of promotion to the Premier League, recorded victories.

Leicester won 2-0 at Huddersfield Town while Burnley won 1-0 against Ipswich Town to end the visitors' playoff hopes.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)