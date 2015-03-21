LONDON Bournemouth are in pole position in the race to be promoted to the Premier League after a 3-0 victory over fellow contenders Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Having started the day behind Watford and Middlesbrough in the Championship, penalties from Yann Kermorgant and Brett Pitman with a Harry Arter stunner sandwiched inbetween sent the humble south coast club top with 73 points from 39 games.

Richard Chaplow's stoppage-time winner gave Ipswich Town a 1-0 victory at Watford to move them into sixth spot, the final playoff position, above Brentford who were held 2-2 at home by relegation-threatened Millwall.

Watford remain in the second automatic promotion spot with 72 points, above Middlesbrough on goal difference.

"Psychologically it gives us a boost knowing we've beaten one of the best sides in the division and it should serve us well hopefully in the remaining games," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe told the BBC.

There is precious little between all the frontrunners though in what is a wildly unpredictable division.

Norwich City, attempting to return to the top flight at the first attempt, are fourth with 70 points after a 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest whose slim hopes of joining the scrap for a playoff spot now look to be over.

Derby County were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday and are fifth on 67 points, the same as Ipswich.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)