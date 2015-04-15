Football - Nottingham Forest v Watford - Sky Bet Football League Championship - The City Ground - 15/4/15Matthew Connolly celebrates after scoring the second goal for Watford Action Images / Tony O'Brien Livepic

LONDON Watford climbed to within a point of Championship leaders Bournemouth with a 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest as the compelling race for promotion to the Premier League gathered more momentum on Wednesday.

After five of the teams in the top six won on Tuesday, Watford were under pressure to do the same and they were up to the task thanks to goals from Odion Ighalo, Matthew Connolly and Almen Abdi.

Watford, who have the Championship's second most potent attack, took the lead in the fourth minute when Ighalo headed home his 20th league goal of the season.

Defender Connolly doubled their advantage shortly before halftime when he reacted quickest to bundle home after Ighalo's shot was parried by goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Forest had defender Kelvin Wilson dismissed in the second half after an altercation with Ighalo before Gary Gardner pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute.

Forest should have equalised but Michail Antonio missed with the goal at his mercy after Heurelho Gomes parried a shot into his path before Abdi sealed Watford's win with an emphatic finish in the 88th minute.

Leaders Bournemouth have 83 points from 43 games, one clear of Norwich and Watford who are separated by goal difference.

Fourth-placed Middlesbrough have 81 points, Derby County, in fifth, are on 75 and Ipswich occupy the final playoff place with 74.

Brentford and Wolves are three points adrift of the top six in seventh and eighth placed respectively.

Three games remain in the Championship season with the top two teams promoted automatically and the next four sides going into playoffs for the remaining place in the top flight.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)