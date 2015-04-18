Football - Watford v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Football League Championship - Vicarage Road - 18/4/15Craig Cathcart celebrates with team mates after scoring the first goal for WatfordMandatory Credit: Action Images / Alan WalterLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football - Watford v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Football League Championship - Vicarage Road - 18/4/15Craig Cathcart scores the first goal for WatfordMandatory Credit: Action Images / Alan WalterLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON Watford beat Birmingham City 1-0 to top the Championship table on Saturday after another gripping round of matches in the battle for promotion to the Premier League.

Bournemouth looked to be heading back to the top after coming from 1-0 down to lead Sheffield Wednesday but Chris Maguire's stoppage-time penalty earned the visitors a 2-2 draw.

Bournemouth are a point behind Watford in second place, level with Middlesbrough who beat fourth-placed Norwich City 1-0 on Friday.

Derby are six points adrift of Norwich in fifth after an extraordinary 4-4 draw at Huddersfield Town with Ipswich Town in sixth, a point further back, after they drew 1-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The top two teams go up to the Premier League and the next four enter playoffs to decide the final promotion place.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)