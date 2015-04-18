Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
LONDON Watford beat Birmingham City 1-0 to top the Championship table on Saturday after another gripping round of matches in the battle for promotion to the Premier League.
Bournemouth looked to be heading back to the top after coming from 1-0 down to lead Sheffield Wednesday but Chris Maguire's stoppage-time penalty earned the visitors a 2-2 draw.
Bournemouth are a point behind Watford in second place, level with Middlesbrough who beat fourth-placed Norwich City 1-0 on Friday.
Derby are six points adrift of Norwich in fifth after an extraordinary 4-4 draw at Huddersfield Town with Ipswich Town in sixth, a point further back, after they drew 1-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The top two teams go up to the Premier League and the next four enter playoffs to decide the final promotion place.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.