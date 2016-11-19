LONDON Ian Holloway's second spell in charge of Queens Park Rangers got off to a frenetic start with a missed penalty and sending-off after two minutes in an eventful 2-1 Championship victory at home to Norwich City on Saturday.

The drama began when visiting left back Martin Olsson was dismissed for handling on the line and Tjaronn Chery blasted the spot kick wide.

Goals from Conor Washington and Sebastian Polter eventually saw mid-table Rangers home as sixth-placed Norwich, who replied through Steven Naismith, slipped to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Holloway took over as coach from the sacked Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in midweek.

Reading made up ground on leaders Newcastle United, who play on Sunday, with a 3-0 win over Burton Albion.

Jaap Stam's side went third for the first time in more than a year after fourth-placed Huddersfield Town crashed to their fourth defeat in six games, 3-2 at Cardiff City.

Sean Morrison, Junior Hoilett and Rickie Lambert scored for Cardiff.

Blackburn Rovers recovered from conceding the Championship's quickest goal of the season, after 33 seconds to Brentford's Scott Hogan, to win 3-2 after Danny Graham scored twice.

Rotherham United are starting to look marooned, eight points adrift of second from bottom Wigan Athletic, after Tom Ince struck twice in a 3-0 triumph for fast-improving Derby County.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Tony Jimenez)