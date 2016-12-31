LONDON Huddersfield Town edged up to fourth spot in England's Championship on Saturday, rescuing a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers with a stoppage-time equaliser from striker Nakhi Wells.

Rovers were denied victory by a Wells free kick in the 94th minute, having gone ahead in the 81st when Danny Graham headed in his seventh goal in his last eight games.

The draw left Blackburn in the relegation zone ahead of their Monday meeting with table-topping Newcastle United. None of the leading three teams in the second tier were playing on Saturday.

Birmingham City salvaged a 2-2 draw at Barnsley after going in a goal down at the break.

Early strikes from Tom Bradshaw and Sam Winnall, who headed home his 11th goal of the season, put the home team in charge before Jacques Maghoma pulled one back for Birmingham with a left-footed strike from the left side of the box.

Lukas Jutkiewicz levelled the scores for City from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute after Marc Roberts was sent off for bringing down Che Adams.

Queens Park Rangers snatched a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to a late strike from Pawel Wszolek, pulling themselves away from the relegation zone.

Preston North End drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday, with Wednesday's Adam Reach netting in stoppage time to spare the blushes of his team mate Sam Hutchinson who earlier scored an own goal.

(Reporting by Hugh Lawson, editing by Ed Osmond)