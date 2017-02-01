Britain Soccer Football - Newcastle United v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship - St James' Park - 1/2/17 Newcastle's Ciaran Clark scores QPR's second with an own goal Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Lee Smith Livepic

A last-minute own goal by Newcastle's Ciaran Clark cost his side the chance to go back to the top of the Championship as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.

They remain behind Brighton & Hove Albion and in the second automatic promotion spot after twice being pegged back by mid-table Rangers.

Jonjo Shelvey put Newcastle ahead within 40 seconds of the kickoff, but Conor Washington equalised just before halftime.

Matt Ritchie's 54th-minute header looked to have secured the three points that would have taken his side back above Brighton -- who play Huddersfield on Thursday -- but Clark's headed own goal in the 90th minute earned the Londoners a share of the points.

Leeds United moved to within a point of third-place Reading thanks to an 88th-minute winner by Pontus Jansson that earned them a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers.

Stuart Dallas gave Leeds the lead but Blackburn, 23rd in the 24-team division, equalised through Elliott Bennett before Jansson's late header.

Fulham climbed to ninth after a 2-0 victory at Burton Albion.

Stefan Johansen, just after halftime, and Scott Malone, on 71 minutes, scored the goals that lifted the Londoners two places and left Burton in 21st place, just one above the relegation zone.

